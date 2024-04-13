Sucker for Love: Date to Die For - The anticipated sequel unveiled

The release date for the anime-inspired horror visual novel and dating sim, Sucker for Love: Date to Die For, has been officially announced. The game is set to launch on April 23, as confirmed by its latest trailer:

This unique dating sim visual novel comes after a very successful first game in the series. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Lovecraftian eccentric story, expecting a similar fanfare to that of its predecessor. The game's blend of horror and romance, wrapped in a captivating anime-inspired art style, has caught the attention of many in the gaming community.

Sucker for Love: Date to Die For will be available on Steam. The countdown is on, so mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in a world that beautifully intertwines fear and affection. Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing title.