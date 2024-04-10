  • Log In | Sign Up

» Home / Games / Sucker for Love: Date to Die For (2024) - Game details
Sucker for Love: Date to Die For

Put the ‘love’ in ‘Lovecraftian horror!’ Avoid the fanatical cultists and survive dangerous rituals to escape the Black Woods with your life in this 90’s anime inspired visual novel!


Walkthrough for Sucker for Love: Date to Die For

Stuck in Sucker for Love: Date to Die For, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sucker for Love: Date to Die For and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Sucker for Love: Date to Die For


Sucker for Love: Date to Die For - trailer 2

Sucker for Love: Date to Die For - trailer

What our readers think of Sucker for Love: Date to Die For

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Sucker for Love: Date to Die For yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Akabaka

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy, Erotic, Horror
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

