STASIS: BONE TOTEM - Unraveling underwater mysteries

The gaming world is abuzz as STASIS: BONE TOTEM launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game, developed by Feardemic Games, offers players a thrilling underwater adventure featuring Charlie, Mac, and Moses as they unravel the mystery surrounding an abandoned oil rig.

The game's intense environment is heightened by the relationships between the characters. Each character brings their own strengths to the table, helping to solve puzzles and progress through the underwater base. Check out the launch trailer here:

STASIS: BONE TOTEM revolves around Mac and Charlie, a husband and wife duo who make their living scouring the ocean for salvage. During one of their explorations, they stumble upon an abandoned oil rig in the Pacific Ocean. Along with their trusty super-toy, Moses, they uncover a horrific secret that the Cayne Corporation will do anything to keep hidden. The game is set to deliver a thrilling adventure filled with puzzles and a horrifying mystery at the heart of the facility.

Feardemic Games has certainly set the stage for a high-stakes adventure with STASIS: BONE TOTEM. The game was already available on Steam and is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Don't miss out on this underwater adventure!