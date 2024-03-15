STASIS: Bone Totem - A deep dive into terror

The wait is finally over for all fans of the cult classic STASIS as Feardemic has announced the release date for its sequel STASIS: BONE TOTEM on consoles. The game is set to launch on all consoles on March 28th. The thrilling underwater adventure will have players exploring an abandoned oil rig with three unique characters, each with their own strengths that players can utilize to solve puzzles and progress through the game.

STASIS: BONE TOTEM invites players to dive deep into the ocean to uncover horrifying secrets hidden by the Cayne Corporation. The game follows the story of Mac and Charlie, a husband and wife salvage team, who stumble upon the deserted oil rig in the Pacific Ocean. Alongside their trusty Super-Toy, Moses, they find themselves embroiled in a spine-tingling narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns.

The game promises an immersive experience, combining the thrilling storytelling of STASIS with a tense underwater setting. The developers have also highlighted the stunning visuals and the atmospheric score by Mark Morgan, which are expected to enhance the sensation of deep-sea exploration and discovery. The game also explores the complicated family dynamic of Mac, Charlie, and their trusty Super-Toy, Moses, adding a personal element to the story that will test the limits of family resilience.

You can visit the developer's Steam page for more information about the game. Make sure to mark your calendars for March 28th to dive into the thrilling adventure of STASIS: BONE TOTEM.