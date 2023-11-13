Soul Tolerance: Unraveling AI Mysteries in Post-Apocalyptic World

Today, Chaosmonger Studio has unveiled the release date for their upcoming investigative adventure game, Soul Tolerance. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct and artificial intelligence reigns supreme, the game promises to delve into the depths of AI and its moral implications. As a player, you will take on the role of a robo-detective, tasked with investigating a consciousness breach in Hokkaido, Japan. But can you solve the mystery in this AI-controlled world?

The release date for Soul Tolerance: Prologue has been set for December 11, 2023. The game, entirely designed in voxel-art, takes place in a society composed solely of robots and controlled by the Divine Mother, a super AI-deity that governs the planet. You will step into the shoes of Unit-12, a newly constructed robo-detective, who will twist his code and uncover a mystery that will shake the roots of the AI-dominated world. The release announcement trailer can be viewed here:

Chaosmonger Studio, the developer behind the acclaimed games ENCODYA and Three Minutes To Eight, has been working tirelessly on Soul Tolerance. The first chapter has been completed and the studio has decided to release the game in five chapters, each at a very fair price. The storyline takes place in Hokkaido, Japan, in the year 2214. Humanity has been extinct for 130 years, and the Earth is now controlled by an advanced, omniscient, and ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI). This Asimovian tale will have you exploring a rich neon-noir cityscape as you investigate the inner workings of an AI-dominated world. The game will be available for PC (Windows, MacOS, Linux, SteamDeck), with a console version (Switch, PlayStation, Xbox) expected for Q2 2024. You can check out the game on Steam.