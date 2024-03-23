Simon the Sorcerer Origins: A nostalgic adventure awaits

The adventure community is buzzing with anticipation as Simon the Sorcerer Origins, the prequel to the iconic 90s point-and-click graphic adventure, has just released its all-new overview trailer. The trailer, which was premiered as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, is teeming with brand new content that promises a nostalgic yet modern gaming experience.

Developed by Smallthing Studios and supported by publisher Leonardo Interactive, Simon the Sorcerer Origins is an all-Italian project that has managed to win over Simon and Mike Woodroffe, the original creators of Simon the Sorcerer. The game features British actor Chris Barrie, the original voice actor of the main character, and music from the soundtrack composed by Mason Fisher.

The game is being meticulously crafted by an 80-strong team of professionals, dedicated to creating a new adventure that is worthy of continuing the Simon the Sorcerer legacy. One of the most exciting aspects of this release is the inclusion of pop legend Rick Astley's hit, "Together Forever," which further amplifies the anticipation surrounding the game.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins is expected to be one of the more anticipated releases of the year and will be available in 2024 on all major console platforms and PC. To add it to your wishlist or to find out more, visit the game on Steam.