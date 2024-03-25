Rose Cottage: A New Chapter in the Black Watchmen Universe

Alice & Smith, the studio known for creating the first permanent ARG, The Black Watchmen, has just announced the launch of their latest game, Rose Cottage. Rose Cottage is a free, browser-based puzzle sandbox that explores the universe of The Black Watchmen and celebrates the development of its reboot. The game can be played for free on any desktop browser at 2024.blackwatchmen.com.

In Rose Cottage, players act as private investigators working out of an underground morgue. They follow in-game clues to online investigations that unravel the secrets of each corpse brought into their basement facility. Every month, a new case is released, each with a new mystery to solve, providing behind-the-scenes peeks into the development of The Black Watchmen revamp. The game currently boasts five active cases that explore various themes, from Russian number stations to Antarctic research facilities, and also offers five training cases for players new to the ARG genre.

The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the first Black Watchmen missions, and Alice & Smith is commemorating this milestone with a full reboot of the game. The original team is back at the helm, taking their decade of experience to craft a whole new experience that reflects the ever-changing digital world. The reboot, The Black Watchmen: Resurgence, is set to come out in 2025. You can find more about the original game on Steam.

Alice & Smith has previously developed other notable games such as the military hacking sim NITE Team 4 and the ethereal dream puzzler Ahnayro, which can be found on Steam.