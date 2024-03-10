REVEIL: Unravel the labyrinth of the mind

Prepare to embark on a journey through the labyrinth of the mind as REVEIL launches today. This narrative-driven psycho-thriller is the brainchild of developer Pixelsplit and publisher Daedalic Entertainment, and it's now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players will step into the shoes of protagonist Walter Thompson, seeking answers and attempting to escape a nightmarish world while unraveling the mystery of his missing family.

REVEIL promises an unforgettable experience filled with surprises, horror, and revelations. From the studios of Hamburg, Germany, Pixelsplit and Daedalic Entertainment have collaborated with artist Arina Tara to create a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack that perfectly encapsulates the game's mind-bending atmosphere. Inspired by the game's story, the original songs are set to enhance the immersive experience of the players. Players opting for the Funhouse Edition of REVEIL will be treated to six additional songs, adding to the overall allure of the game.

REVEIL is now available for purchase on Steam. With its intriguing narrative and atmospheric soundtrack, it is poised to be a standout title in the genre of psychological horror games. Prepare to face your fears and uncover the truth in the labyrinth of the mind in REVEIL.