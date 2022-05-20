  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / REVEIL (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

REVEIL

REVEIL is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bro’s Circus has to do with it.

REVEIL  (2024)

REVEIL Box Cover

Pixelsplit

REVEIL can be wishlisted at:

Updates

27 Sep, 2023
Experience the REVEIL: Demo Now Live!

Immersive Gameplay and Cutting-Edge Realism: The Future of Gaming Has Arrived with This Breathtaking Release
21 May, 2022
Trailer surfaced for psycho-thriller REVEIL

A narrative first-person game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and his dark past at the Nelson Bro’s Circus.
8 Feb, 2024
Reveil: An Insight into the Psycho-Thriller Game
Join us as we delve into the twisted narrative and atmospheric gameplay of Reveil, the upcoming psycho-thriller masterpiece.
24 Jan, 2024
REVEIL: A chilling descent into a Dark Circus
Unravel the mystery of a haunting circus in this upcoming psychological horror game by Daedalic Entertainment and Pixelsplit.
16 Oct, 2023
REVEIL: The Circus of Reality and Illusion
Dive into the unsettling world of the 60s circus in this upcoming psychological game, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

Walkthrough for REVEIL

Stuck in REVEIL, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for REVEIL and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for REVEIL


Transparent PNG

REVEIL - trailer

What our readers think of REVEIL

There haven't been any reader that reviewed REVEIL yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Pixelsplit

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style -
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

REVEIL by Pixelsplit - Adventure Game

REVEIL is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Pixelsplit. REVEIL has a style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of REVEIL, at this time the community has not provided a rating for REVEIL.
Back to the top