REVEIL  (2024)

REVEIL
REVEIL is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bro’s Circus has to do with it.
REVEIL
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Immersive Gameplay and Cutting-Edge Realism: The Future of Gaming Has Arrived with This Breathtaking Release
A narrative first-person game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and his dark past at the Nelson Bro’s Circus.
Join us as we delve into the twisted narrative and atmospheric gameplay of Reveil, the upcoming psycho-thriller masterpiece.
Unravel the mystery of a haunting circus in this upcoming psychological horror game by Daedalic Entertainment and Pixelsplit.
Dive into the unsettling world of the 60s circus in this upcoming psychological game, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.
Game Information