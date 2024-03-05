REVEIL: The Sound of Psycho-Horror

Developer Pixelsplit and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have just announced the release of the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack for the upcoming psycho-horror game, REVEIL. These original songs, composed by the talented singer-songwriter Arina Tara, have been released ahead of the game's official launch this Wednesday. The soundtrack, which perfectly captures the game's mind-bending atmosphere, is now available for listening on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, and Distrokid.

REVEIL is slated for release on March 6th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Music lovers who opt for the Funhouse Edition of REVEIL will be treated to six additional songs on the soundtrack. The original songs, inspired by the game’s story, add an extra layer of immersion for players, setting the tone for the eerie and captivating narrative that REVEIL promises.

Hailing from Hamburg, Germany, the team at Pixelsplit and Daedalic Entertainment have expressed immense pride in their collaboration with Arina Tara. They hope that players will appreciate the level of detail and care that has gone into creating a unique, atmospheric soundtrack for the psycho-horror game. The game will be available for purchase on Steam from March 6th.