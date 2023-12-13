REKA: Conjuring Magic in a Cottage-Crafting Adventure

Fireshine Games and Emberstorm Entertainment have announced that REKA, a captivating cottage-building adventure game, will be making its debut on Steam Early Access in Q2 2024. This atmospheric third-person adventure invites players to step into the shoes of a Slavic witch, traveling the country with a magical walking cottage in tow.

REKA offers a unique blend of exploration, crafting, and RPG elements. Drawing upon the power of nature, spirits, and the countryside, players will develop potent magic and find their way in an enchanting world. The game allows gamers to build and customize their enchanted cottage with additional rooms, items, and mementos found on their journey. The creative freedom to design your walking home adds an extra dimension of immersion and personalization to the game.

The Early Access launch will feature the prologue and the opening chapter of REKA, providing players with their first taste of life as an apprentice witch. In this initial phase, players will begin building, customizing, and decorating their chicken-legged cottage. Interested gamers can add REKA to their Steam Wishlist now, with more announcements expected in early 2024. To stay updated on all things REKA, follow @emberstorm_de.

For a sneak peek into the bewitching world of REKA, check out the brand-new trailer here: