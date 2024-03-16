Reflecting on Still Joking: Purple Brick Games’ mirror-based mystery

The upcoming mirror-based murder mystery from Purple Brick Games, Still Joking, is coming into sharp focus with the release of its new launch trailer. The trailer arrives ahead of the game's updated release window set for May 2024. This reflective thriller promises to take players on an immersive journey, punctuated by mystery, intrigue, and a healthy dose of humor.

The launch trailer for Still Joking offers a fresh look into the game's unique premise. You can peer through the looking glass here:

The game follows Iris, a reflection of a famous actress who has been murdered in front of a mirror. As Iris, players will navigate a world of reflections, each with their own stories and challenges. The game encourages players to live, laugh, solve problems, and even create them, in a world that mirrors our own yet is tinged with the surreal.

Players eager for an early peek behind the curtain can get their hands on an updated demo of Still Joking on Steam. The demo includes in-game achievements, and save files that will carry over to the main game. Still Joking is set to release on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store in May 2024.