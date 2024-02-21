Redwall Reimagined: New games bring beloved book series to life

The world of Brian Jacques’ best-selling book series REDWALL™ comes alive today with the release of two new games: The Lost Legends of Redwall™: The Scout Anthology and The Lost Legends of Redwall™: Feasts & Friends. Developed by Forthright Entertainment and Soma Games, these titles offer a fresh perspective to the beloved children's book series that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into audiobooks and even an opera.

The Lost Legends of Redwall™: The Scout Anthology is a narrative puzzle-driven adventure game now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game boasts a unique scent mechanic, cryptic riddles, and rich dialogue mechanics set in a universe inspired by the REDWALL™ book series. The current generation of action-adventure fans can look forward to a vibrant world with a whole cast of characters, vivid locations, and visual enhancements.

On the other hand, The Lost Legends of Redwall™: Feasts & Friends is a cooking game now available on PC Steam that lets players embark on a journey with Scout Chef Rootsworth to become the finest cook in Mossflower Wood. The game offers a nuanced cooking sandbox with intuitive controls, where players can follow, ignore, or reinvent recipes as they please. Players can also send foragers to refill the pantry cupboards, trade with travelling merchants for rare finds, and even discover pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan recipes they can make at home.

Both games offer an immersive experience that complements the REDWALL™ universe, allowing fans to explore the world of Mossflower Wood through different perspectives.