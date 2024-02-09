Please, Touch The Artwork 2: An artistic adventure awaits

Belgian solo developer Thomas Waterzooi has released a demo of his latest game, Please, Touch The Artwork 2, as part of the official Steam Next Fest celebration. The demo, available from February 5th to 12th, provides a tranquil sneak peek into the hidden-object adventure game that explores the world of Belgian Modern Art pioneer, James Ensor. What's more, the full release of the game on February 19th will be completely free to play, devoid of any in-app purchases or ads.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 is a unique opportunity to step into iconic paintings and explore a world of art like never before. Thanks to the support of the Flemish Government, on the occasion of the Belgian EU Presidency 2024, the game will be available for free on various platforms including smartphones, tablets, and Windows/Mac. You can check out the demo and add the game to your wishlist on Steam. With no hidden fees or paid DLC, it's a free game to savor at your own pace.

In addition to the demo, a release date trailer has also been unveiled. The trailer sets the tone for the game and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect from this unique art adventure.