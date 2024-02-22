Please, Touch The Artwork 2 - A free artistic adventure

In a major announcement, the game Please, Touch The Artwork 2 has been made available as a FREE download across multiple platforms. The game can be accessed on smartphones and tablets via the Apple Appstore or Google Play as well as on Windows and Mac via Steam. The game promises a completely free experience with no ads, hidden fees, or paid DLC allowing gamers to enjoy the game at a leisurely pace.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 invites players to dive into the world of James Ensor, the Belgian Modern Art pioneer. This quirky, cozy, and engaging hidden-object adventure is filled with surprises as players help eccentric characters retrieve lost items and restore gaps in iconic paintings. The game transforms art appreciation into a short, fun-filled journey, earning early reviews that hail it as "A Masterpiece in its own right" and "A must-play free game".

The game has been released with the support of the Flemish Government to celebrate the 75th anniversary of James Ensor's passing in 2024 and the Belgian EU Presidency. The decision to make it available for free ensures that everyone can enjoy the game without any barriers to entry. The official Please, Touch The Artwork 2 Trailer can be viewed here: