Papetura Craft Edition: A Paper-Crafted masterpiece

In a delightful revelation, Meridiem has announced plans to release a physical edition of the enthralling action-adventure game, Papetura. This captivating title, which has been beautifully handcrafted with paper cutouts, was originally developed by Petums and digitally published by Feardemic. The physical Papetura Craft Edition is set to hit the shelves later this year across European specialist retailers for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Dive into a mesmerizing paper world, where every fold and shadow weaves a magical tale of bravery and enigma. Players will take control of Pape, a small paper being who, along with his friend Tura, embarks on a mission to save their world from a mysterious fiery threat. The gameplay thrives on interaction with the environment, utilizing Pape and Tura's unique abilities to overcome various challenges and progress the narrative. The puzzles and narrative seamlessly intertwine, creating a cohesive and fluid experience. Moreover, the narrative unfolds without dialogue, leveraging animations and the visual environment to convey an emotional and immersive story.

Critics have showered praises on Papetura for its distinctive visual style and handcrafted design, applauding Tomasz Ostafin's creativity in sculpting the paper world and Floex's atmospheric music. The game also boasts several awards and recognition in the video game industry. The physical Papetura Craft Edition will include a specially designed case, an exquisite art book, and a code to download the original game soundtrack.

Get a glimpse of the Papetura Craft Edition in its new trailer:

The game is available for purchase on Steam.