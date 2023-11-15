Meteor Mess: The Revamped Classic Maniac Mansion

The remake of the classic graphic adventure Maniac Mansion has been given a fresh lease of life under the title "Meteor Mess". This fan project by Vampyre Games has been revamped with English voice-overs, new rooms, objects, and puzzles. It has also undergone significant text revisions and the removal of dead ends, adding to the overall gaming experience.

"Meteor Mess" remains true to its roots and pays homage to the original Maniac Mansion which was first launched by Lucasfilm Games in 1987. The plot centers around the protagonist, Dave, who embarks on a mission to rescue his girlfriend Sandy from the clutches of Dr. Fred who is under the influence of a evil purple meteor. The game challenges players to infiltrate the old mansion, combat tentacles, avoid the peculiar Edison family, gain access to Dr. Fred's secret laboratory and ultimately, save Sandy.

This revamped version features voice-overs and introduces a brand new path to complete the game. Although the voice-over for the character Razor is not entirely complete, the major portions have been included and the remaining will be updated as soon as possible. As a fan project, "Meteor Mess" is available for free download on itch.io, and further information about the project is available on the official project website.

For any queries or to connect with the team, players are welcome to join the Meteor Mess Channel on Discord. Enjoy this fresh take on a classic game and embark on a thrilling adventure to save Sandy from the evil Dr. Fred.