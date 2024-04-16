Let Bions Be Bygones: A pixel-art detective adventure

MicroProse, the world-renowned simulation software company, has announced the release date for its highly anticipated pixel-art detective adventure, Let Bions Be Bygones. The game, a fresh take on the classic genre, is set to be fully released on the 30th of April. You can check out the latest teaser for the game here:

You can already wishlist the game on Steam.

Let Bions Be Bygones promises to immerse players in a gritty, dystopian world, teeming with a unique soundtrack and professional voice-over. Players will assume the role of a hardboiled detective, John Cooper, set on solving one last case in the depths of the city-planet, Terrahive. The game emphasizes narrative and detective work, allowing players to dictate their paths and character growth.

The game boasts an array of features including 18+ unique locations to explore, 40+ characters to meet, and 100+ tasks and clues to collect. It also offers over 5 hours of gameplay, 20+ hidden and challenging Steam achievements, and over 1000 choices leading to 5+ different endings with endless variations depending on those choices. This level of depth and replayability is expected to keep players engaged and coming back for more.

MicroProse, established in 1982, has a rich history of developing groundbreaking, classics, and cult titles. With Let Bions Be Bygones, the company not only pays homage to its roots but also paves the way for next-generation gaming experiences.