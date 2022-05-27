Let Bions Be Bygones
Having lost everything, a retired, hardboiled detective John Cooper, must take his last case in finding a missing upper-class girl among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. Choose your unique path in this atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller.
Let Bions Be Bygones
is available at:
Updates
Atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller Let Bions Be Bygones features a retired hardboiled detective taking his last case among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive
Dive into the gritty world of Terrahive as hardboiled detective John Cooper in this choice-driven, atmospheric pixel-art thriller.
MicroProse's latest release offers gritty detective gameplay in a dystopian world, with over 1000 choices, 5+ endings and endless variations.
Delve into the pixel-art world of detective adventure, let your choices shape the story, and explore multiple endings in this atmospheric game demo.
Game Information