Let Bions Be Bygones

Having lost everything, a retired, hardboiled detective John Cooper, must take his last case in finding a missing upper-class girl among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. Choose your unique path in this atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller.

Updates

27 May, 2022
A new take on the classic genre announced

Atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller Let Bions Be Bygones features a retired hardboiled detective taking his last case among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive
30 Apr, 2024
Let Bions Be Bygones: A cyberpunk detective adventure
Dive into the gritty world of Terrahive as hardboiled detective John Cooper in this choice-driven, atmospheric pixel-art thriller.
16 Apr, 2024
Let Bions Be Bygones: A pixel-art detective adventure
MicroProse's latest release offers gritty detective gameplay in a dystopian world, with over 1000 choices, 5+ endings and endless variations.
18 Oct, 2023
Unleashing Mysteries in Let Bions be Bygones
Delve into the pixel-art world of detective adventure, let your choices shape the story, and explore multiple endings in this atmospheric game demo.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Let Bions Be Bygones by Bohemian Pulp - Adventure Game

Let Bions Be Bygones is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Bohemian Pulp. Let Bions Be Bygones has a style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Let Bions Be Bygones, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Let Bions Be Bygones.
