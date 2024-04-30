Let Bions Be Bygones: A cyberpunk detective adventure

MicroProse, the renowned simulation software company, has released their latest game, Let Bions be Bygones. This highly atmospheric pixel-art detective adventure is now available on Steam. The game introduces players to the dystopian cyberpunk world of Terrahive and invites them to step into the shoes of John Cooper, a hardboiled detective on a hunt for redemption in an enthralling future-noir detective thriller where every decision matters.

Let Bions be Bygones offers a fresh approach to the classic genre, enabling players to focus on the narrative, story, and detective work. Players can choose their own path and develop their characters through various playstyles. The game emphasizes that there are no wrong choices, only consequences. The gritty world of Terrahive is brought to life with an original, unique soundtrack and professional voice-over, immersing players in a thrilling tale with multiple endings. Check out the trailer here:

The story of Let Bions be Bygones revolves around John Cooper, a retired detective who has lost everything. He must take on one last case to find a missing upper-class girl in the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. The game features over 20 unique locations, 20 side hustles, and over 40 shady characters, including a talking gun with a distinctly foul mouth. With over 1000 narrative choices leading to 5+ uniquely dramatic endings, players can expect a deeply immersive and choice-driven gameplay experience.