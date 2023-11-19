Lake: Season’s Greetings - Delivering Holiday Cheer in Gaming

The festive season is upon us and with it brings the release of the much-anticipated holiday-themed prequel DLC for the popular mail carrier simulation game, Lake. Titled Lake: Season's Greetings, the game is now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

The new prequel allows players to step into the shoes of the character Thomas Weiss, delivering holiday cheer around the cozy winter wonderland of Providence Oaks. This new chapter in the Lake series invites players to snuggle up with a cup of cocoa and dive into a comforting gaming experience. You can get the game on Steam.

To get a glimpse of what's in store, the release trailer for Lake: Season's Greetings is now live. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the snowy landscapes and festive tasks that await in the heartwarming world of Providence Oaks. You can view the trailer here:

is set to provide a much-needed dose of holiday spirit, offering players a relaxing and engaging gaming experience this festive season. Grab your favorite blanket and join in the holiday cheer today!