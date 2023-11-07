Journey Through Hergé‘s Legacy: Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh

Adventure gaming fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh is officially available. The announcement comes from Tintinimaginatio and Microids, who co-produced this exciting title. Developed by the famed Spanish studio, Pendulo Studios, who have been pioneers in the adventure gaming scene for nearly three decades, this game is set to impress with its immersive narrative and engaging gameplay.

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh is now available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Fans who prefer PlayStation 4 and Xbox One need not worry, the game will be digitally available on these platforms by the end of November 2023. For those in North America, retail versions and the Nintendo Switch version are set to launch in 2024. Check out the launch trailer here:

This exciting game takes inspiration from one of the most iconic adventures from the comic book series "The Adventures of Tintin" created by Hergé, which has sold over 275 million copies worldwide. The game marks the return of the famous reporter with the puffball to the world of interactive entertainment. In Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, the famous reporter and his faithful companion Snowy embark on an extraordinary adventure. From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin and Snowy end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East.

The game combines the best elements of adventure and investigation games, immersing the player in the heart of a mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty. Fans of the series and newcomers alike can look forward to a story full of twists and turns that are part of Hergé's great creative legacy. You can find the game on Steam. For a deeper look into the game, check out our gameplay video: