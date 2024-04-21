INDIKA: Monastic adventure game launches early

In a surprising twist, the much-anticipated monastic adventure game, INDIKA, is set to launch a week earlier than expected. 11 bit studios have announced that the PC version of the game will now be available on May 2nd, 2024, with the Xbox and PlayStation versions to follow later in the month. This unexpected move is sure to delight fans who have been eagerly waiting for the game's release.

The latest trailer for INDIKA showcases the unique gameplay and stunning visuals that players can look forward to. The trailer can be viewed here:

The developers at 11 bit studios have put a lot of effort into creating a game that is not only entertaining but also visually captivating.

INDIKA will be available on several platforms, including Steam, GOG, Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox. Moreover, a portion of the revenue generated from INDIKA will be donated to aid children affected by the war in Ukraine, adding a philanthropic aspect to this game launch.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Xbox and PlayStation versions of INDIKA, set to release later in May 2024.