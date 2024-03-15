Highwater: Navigating the apocalypse one wave at a time

Set sail for an adventure with Highwater, an award-winning narrative-driven game that has launched on March 14, across multiple platforms including Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game, which takes around 10 hours to complete, offers a perfect bite-sized voyage for players to enjoy over a relaxing weekend.

Highwater is a unique blend of adventure and strategy, set in a world grappling with a climate catastrophe. Players navigate vast waterways with a group of eccentric companions, aiming to sneak onto a rumored rocket to Mars to start a new life on the red planet. The game features classic turn-based combat, with players using items from their nautical environment like oars, harpoons, and fishing rods to outmaneuver seafaring scoundrels encountered on the voyage.

The game's launch is accompanied by a gorgeous, atmospheric trailer, available for viewing here:

The developers at Demagog Studio have announced a 20% discount for those who download the game during the launch week. So, whether you're intrigued by the prospect of a zen boat ride amidst the apocalypse or you're just a fan of quirky allies and mysterious islands, Highwater promises a unique and immersive gaming experience.