Heir of the Dog: An Eccentric British Adventure Demo Unleashed

Heir of the Dog, a point-and-click adventure game that has received backing from the UK Games Fund, has just released an exciting new demo on Steam. A new trailer has also been unveiled to tease some of the gameplay elements players can expect in the full game. The demo even holds some surprising twists!

Heir of the Dog is a hilariously British comedy adventure set in the dark corners of Victorian London. Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the game promises a darkly humorous journey through the city's streets and back alleys, filled with talking lice, cannibalism, a secret society, and a plethora of dogs. Players will take on the role of Cummerbund Bandersnatch, a bachelor and upper-class twit who undergoes a monstrous transformation after drinking a strange elixir found in his uncle's laboratory.

The game boasts various features, including hilarious dialogue and narrative, an atmospheric pixel art style, and the ability to play as a man, beast, or dog - each with unique senses and habits. Players will also be able to manipulate time to solve puzzles and uncover new abilities, and delve into the mysteries of Victorian London's most secretive society. The full version of Heir of the Dog is set to be released on Steam, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in 2025.