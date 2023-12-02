Forest Grove: Unravel the Mystery with Blowfish Studios

Blowfish Studios is excited to announce the launch of their latest game, Forest Grove, developed by Miga Games. This first-person crime mystery puzzler is now available for players on multiple platforms including Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, Xbox, and Ultra.

Forest Grove presents players with a fascinating narrative involving the disappearance of local tech heiress Zooey Kunstmatigaard. Players step into the shoes of the Remote Forensic Bureau (RFB), an elite investigation team, tasked with unraveling the mystery. The game offers a unique experience where players will explore a digital recreation of Kunstmatigaard’s grand Victorian manor, scrutinizing each room for clues, solving intricate puzzles, and examining digital recreations of key conversations to uncover the truth.

To give players a glimpse into the intriguing world of Forest Grove, Blowfish Studios has also released a captivating launch trailer. You can check out the trailer here:

The trailer showcases the stunning graphics, complex puzzles, and the immersive storyline that awaits players in Forest Grove.

Blowfish Studios, located in North Sydney, Australia, has consistently delivered exciting and engaging gaming experiences to players around the world. With the launch of Forest Grove, they have once again asserted their prowess in creating captivating games that combine intriguing narratives with challenging gameplay.