Forest Grove  (2023)

Zooey Kunstimatigaard, the teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech fortune, was reported missing by her stepmother Mary. She was last seen in her bedroom in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Remote Forensics Bureau uses this as an opportunity to roll out their newest technology, the Nanodeck, to investigate the scene, collect evidence, and unmask the truths behind her disappearance. Relationships and secrets must be revealed. If foul play is suspected, those responsible must be brought to justice!