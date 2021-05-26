  • Log In | Sign Up

Forest Grove

Zooey Kunstimatigaard, the teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech fortune, was reported missing by her stepmother Mary. She was last seen in her bedroom in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Remote Forensics Bureau uses this as an opportunity to roll out their newest technology, the Nanodeck, to investigate the scene, collect evidence, and unmask the truths behind her disappearance. Relationships and secrets must be revealed. If foul play is suspected, those responsible must be brought to justice!

Forest Grove  (2023)

Forest Grove Box Cover

Miga

Steam Next Fest 2022 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest 2022

Adventure awaits again on Steam, as the latest showcase festival of top upcoming games is underway, running to the end of February.

Read more Feb 21, 2022

Updates

26 Feb, 2023
Try the New Forest Grove Demo

Solve the mystery of Forest Grove and discover the truth behind the disappearance of the teenage heiress. 
8 Feb, 2022
New trailer unearthed for Forest Grove

Sci-fi investigative mystery using revolutionary nano-technology to search for clues coming to PC and consoles in the third quarter of 2022.
15 Jun, 2021
Next trailer found for Forest Grove

Futuristic investigation into the disappearance a family heiress coming to Windows PC on Steam in August.
20 Oct, 2023
Forest Grove: A Sci-Fi Crime Mystery Unfolds
Use Biotrace nano-technology in this thrilling puzzler to solve the disappearance of a local heiress.
30 May, 2021
Forest Grove to take root in August
Futuristic, first-person 3D detective mystery in which you're free to fail unveiled for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Forest Grove

Stuck in Forest Grove, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Forest Grove and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits
Processor: Intel Core i7-97850H @ 2.60 GHz or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or higher with 1GB Memory
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Forest Grove is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Miga. Forest Grove has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Forest Grove, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Forest Grove.
