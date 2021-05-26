Forest Grove  (2023)

Forest Grove
Zooey Kunstimatigaard, the teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech fortune, was reported missing by her stepmother Mary. She was last seen in her bedroom in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Remote Forensics Bureau uses this as an opportunity to roll out their newest technology, the Nanodeck, to investigate the scene, collect evidence, and unmask the truths behind her disappearance. Relationships and secrets must be revealed. If foul play is suspected, those responsible must be brought to justice!
Developer:
Miga
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Digital November 29, 2023 by Miga
Forest Grove
can be wishlisted at:
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits
Processor: Intel Core i7-97850H @ 2.60 GHz or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or higher with 1GB Memory
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible