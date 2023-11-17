Flashback 2: The Future is Now

The highly anticipated Flashback 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, according to an announcement from publisher Microids, Paul Cuisset, and the studios Microids Lyon and Microids Paris. A brand-new launch trailer has also been revealed, highlighting the game's immersive, futuristic world and intense gameplay.

In Flashback 2, players will step into the shoes of Conrad B. Hart, the legendary hero of the adventure, as he embarks on a journey to discover his identity. The game promises to be a thrilling blend of platforming, shooters, and exploration, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. The game is set in the 22nd century, with the United Worlds extending throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. Conrad B. Hart, with the aid of his allies and AI-powered weapon A.I.S.H.A., dives into an action-packed adventure full of twists and turns.

Flashback 2 is available now digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The retail versions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for the North American region will be released in 2024. Game features include a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe, a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI, a gripping, fluid and intricate platform shooter, a 3D environment crafted for even deeper immersion, and is designed and developed by the creator of the original game, Paul Cuisset. The game is available on Steam. For more behind-the-scenes information about Flashback 2, follow its new Twitter account: https://twitter.com/FlashBack2_Game.