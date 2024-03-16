Ereban: Shadow Legacy - A new stealth era begins

Baby Robot Games, a small independent studio, is delighted to announce that after years of dedication, their debut title Ereban: Shadow Legacy is set to launch on April 10. This game is a fast-paced, story-driven stealth platformer that combines stunning visuals and innovative third-person shadow merging mechanics in a morally grey universe. Ereban: Shadow Legacy introduces a fresh mechanic to the stealth genre: Shadow Merge, providing the main character, Ayana, with extraordinary mobility and strategic options for infiltrating enemy domains and uncovering the truth about her people.

Developed with modest resources, Ereban: Shadow Legacy draws inspiration from big names like Metal Gear, Splatoon, Aragami, and Assassin's Creed. The game places players in control of Ayana, the last descendant of the Ereban race who possesses the precious power of merging and roaming freely within the shadows. As players unravel the enigmatic connection between the cryptic energy megacorporation Helios and her people, they will master the combination of Ayana's agility with her mystical shadow powers and high-tech gadgets. These tools allow players to either cleverly avoid or mercilessly defeat anything and anyone that stands in their way in pursuit of the truth.

Game Director at Baby Robot Games, Alejandro Marquez, expressed his excitement for the game's upcoming release, "When we started this adventure 5 years ago, we couldn’t imagine that what started as a love letter to stealth games would grow this much and turn into such a solid project. It is a dream come true that this is going to be our first game for many of us. We really hope you enjoy it, and can’t wait for you to become one with the shadows on April 10th!"

Ereban: Shadow Legacy will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store from April 10th.