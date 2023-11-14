Dive into Mystery with “Evan’s Remains” Now on Prime Gaming

The 2D mystery-thriller puzzle platformer, Evan's Remains, is now available on Prime Gaming. Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer maitan69 have announced that the beloved game can be played for free as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. This comes as an exciting opportunity for players to embark on an adventure on a mysterious island filled with intricate puzzles, aiming to bring the missing boy, Evan, home.

Evan’s Remains is inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games and tells a captivating story of a boy genius named Evan who has been missing for years. A bizarre letter from Evan arrives to a girl named Dysis, claiming that he is on an uninhabited island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. As Dysis, players will dive into an enticing narrative and explore the island through approachable platforming. The game features a variety of puzzles that slowly uncover the mystery surrounding Evan’s disappearance, making for a thrilling and immersive gaming experience.

The key features of Evan’s Remains include a captivating narrative that seamlessly intertwines with gameplay, a charming pixel art style inspired by Japanese adventure games, and complex puzzles that challenge the player's ability rather than skill. The game is also available on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games, the Humble Bundle Store, itch.io, and mobile via iOS and Android.