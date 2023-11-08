Dead Drop: A New Chapter in the Carol Reed Series

The much-anticipated 19th installment in the Carol Reed series, Dead Drop, has been officially announced by MDNA Games, set to release on the 1st of January 2024. The announcement highlights the game's unique, mouse-driven adventure mechanics and the classic interface that fans of the series have come to love.

Dead Drop promises an engrossing narrative, devoid of graphic violence or swearing, making it suitable for players aged 15 and up. The game will be fully accessible to newcomers, with no prerequisite of having played any of the previous games in the Carol Reed series. The minimum requirements are a Windows 7 or newer, or macOS 10.12 or newer, with 2 GB hard drive space and at least 4 GB of RAM. The game is set in Sweden, but will be available in English, with all dialogues subtitled.

The plot of Dead Drop follows Erik, who is hired by an anonymous client to gather seemingly trivial information about the government agency he works for. Initially, Erik finds his tasks compelling and the extra money useful. However, as the tasks become more complex and borderline illegal, he realizes the depth of the hole he's dug himself into. Unable to pull out, he contacts Carol to help him terminate his assignment and uncover his client's true motivations. Get ready to dive into this thrilling mystery when Dead Drop releases in January 2024.