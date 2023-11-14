Cyber Manhunt: New World - A Mysterious Sequel Awaits

Get ready to dive back into the digital world of hacking and mystery-solving with the upcoming sequel, Cyber Manhunt: New World. This narrative-driven cyber-hacking puzzle game is set to officially reveal its playable demo on November 14th, 2023. The game's developer, JF Games, has offered a tantalizing glimpse into what players can expect with a brand new trailer:

Cyber Manhunt: New World is a direct sequel to the award-winning “Cyber Manhunt”. In this gripping continuation, players will reconnect with familiar characters from the previous game and step up their game as master hackers. The game promises an immersive simulation experience, tackling real-world issues like cybersecurity, AI, big data, and looming privacy threats. Utilize a range of social engineering tactics to decode mysteries and unravel the truth behind the stories. You can check out the original game on Steam.

The game's key features include diving into the role of an AI, tackling social engineering tasks based on real-world hacks, utilizing hacking skills like password cracking, voice disguise, and site infiltration. Moreover, the game will explore social issues through intertwined narratives and unveil major conspiracies. Get ready to navigate a digital world where every character, from the desperate to the devious, unfolds a tale of intricate ambitions and deep-seated mysteries. Stay tuned for more updates on Cyber Manhunt: New World as we approach its demo reveal date.