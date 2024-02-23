Cat and Ghostly road: A furry and spooky adventure

Cat and Ghostly Road, a anticipated title from indie publisher Sometimes You and indie developer BOV, is set to embark on its mystical journey across all major consoles. After receiving a warm reception from the PC community, the atmospheric point-and-click adventure game is finally making its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Mark your calendars for the 6th of March, 2024, when the game will be officially released.

The game's story revolves around a white cat, Lune, who embarks on a dangerous journey to the world of ghosts and demons in order to save the soul of his human friend. Throughout this journey, players will interact with a large number of characters, solve puzzles, and use items from their inventory to progress. The game's unique mechanic allows players to see things in their true form, adding an extra layer of mystique to the gameplay.

Cat and Ghostly Road is much more than just a game. It's a lovingly crafted adventure inspired by the developers' own pet cat. The game's Asian-style fantasy setting, coupled with its intriguing narrative and engaging gameplay, make it an experience that shouldn't be missed.

The game is currently available for purchase on Steam. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the release date. If you're a fan of atmospheric, story-driven games, Cat and Ghostly Road should definitely be on your radar.