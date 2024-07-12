Awakening Adventure: The Exciting Demo of Escape Tales

Bluekey Games has revealed the first demo for their forthcoming narrative puzzle adventure, Escape Tales: The Awakening. An adaptation of the popular board game by LockMe and Board&Dice, Escape Tales: The Awakening has been in development since the start of 2024. The studio recently released the demo trailer on their YouTube channel and gameplay demo, offering players a glimpse into this evocative and immersive world. You can find the game on Steam.

The demo showcases the first location, inviting players into the story with stunning artwork and a highly interactive environment. Notable improvements have been made since the release of the teaser trailer, with a more polished look, enhanced fisheye effect, and fully animated surroundings. The user interface has also been refined for a more engaging and intuitive experience.

Escape Tales: The Awakening offers a compelling narrative where players step into the shoes of Sam, a man grappling with the loss of his wife and the sudden illness of his daughter. The game promises to take players on a journey of loss, redemption, and encounters with the supernatural, all while challenging them with intricate puzzles and moral dilemmas. With open exploration, multiple endings, and no time restrictions, players can fully immerse themselves in the world of Escape Tales: The Awakening.

Key features of the game include an emotionally engaging story that questions players' moral compass, a memorable puzzle experience, and a deeply immersive narrative. The game will keep players on their toes as they navigate the mysteries and challenges that lie ahead. Watch the trailer demo:

Stay tuned for more updates on Escape Tales: The Awakening as we move closer to its release in Q3/Q4 of 2024.