Escape Tales: The Awakening
“Escape Tales: The Awakening” is a haunting narrative puzzle game that plunges you into a world shrouded in darkness and mystery. Immerse yourself in a gripping tale of loss, redemption, and the echoes of a forgotten past based on the well-received escape room card game.
Escape Tales: The Awakening
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Immerse yourself in a world of puzzles and mystery as you journey through a world shrouded in darkness and mystery.
Bluekey Games unveils the first demo of Escape Tales: The Awakening, an immersive, narrative puzzle adventure game, adapted from the popular board game.
Dive into a narrative-driven puzzle game by Bluekey Games, exploring grief, redemption, and hidden secrets.
Game Information