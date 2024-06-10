  • Log In | Sign Up

Escape Tales: The Awakening

“Escape Tales: The Awakening” is a haunting narrative puzzle game that plunges you into a world shrouded in darkness and mystery. Immerse yourself in a gripping tale of loss, redemption, and the echoes of a forgotten past based on the well-received escape room card game.

15 Jul, 2024
Escape Tales Demo Now Available

Immerse yourself in a world of puzzles and mystery as you journey through a world shrouded in darkness and mystery. 
12 Jul, 2024
Awakening Adventure: The Exciting Demo of Escape Tales
Bluekey Games unveils the first demo of Escape Tales: The Awakening, an immersive, narrative puzzle adventure game, adapted from the popular board game.
11 Jun, 2024
Escape Tales: The Awakening - A New Puzzle Adventure
Dive into a narrative-driven puzzle game by Bluekey Games, exploring grief, redemption, and hidden secrets.

Stuck in Escape Tales: The Awakening, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Escape Tales: The Awakening and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Escape Tales: The Awakening - trailer

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Horror, Mystery
Theme Emotional, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Escape Tales: The Awakening by Bluekey Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Escape Tales: The Awakening is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Bluekey Games. Escape Tales: The Awakening has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Escape Tales: The Awakening, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Escape Tales: The Awakening.
