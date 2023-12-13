As Dusk Falls: A New Dawn on PlayStation

Exciting news for PlayStation fans! The multi-award-winning studio, INTERIOR/NIGHT, has announced that the BAFTA-nominated title, As Dusk Falls, will be launching on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 7th, 2024. The game, which is an uncompromising crime drama of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience, was revealed at The Game Awards. This version of the game will feature PS5-specific features, including haptic feedback and touchpad controls. An audio description accessibility feature will be available on all versions. You can check out the new trailer here:

As Dusk Falls allows players to explore the entangled lives of two families across multiple decades, beginning in 1998 with a robbery gone wrong in small-town Arizona. The story can be replayed to discover vastly different outcomes based on the decisions made during gameplay. The game also features an innovative multiplayer mode that supports up to 8 players locally, online, or as a combination of both, using controllers or the companion app for Android and iOS.

Since its initial launch on Xbox and PC in 2022, As Dusk Falls has gained significant recognition for its innovative multiplayer approach, breadth of choices, and gripping story. With a 90% “Very Positive” rating on Steam across thousands of reviews, it also won the “Games for Impact” at The Game Awards 2022.

Caroline Marchal, CEO and Creative Director of INTERIOR/NIGHT, expressed her excitement about bringing As Dusk Falls to the PlayStation community, stating, "We are now especially excited to bring ‘As Dusk Falls’ to PlayStation and its fantastic community that deeply enjoys cinematic narrative experiences.” The team is leveraging the distinctive capabilities of the PS5 to increase the weight of every decision and make the gameplay even more intuitive.