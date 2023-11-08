Alone in the Dark: The Reimagined Classic Returns

In the latest release from THQ Nordic, the suspenseful and atmospheric game Alone in the Dark unveils new gameplay. The chilling new trailer, titled 'Looking for Jeremy,' showcases raw gameplay scenes, eerie enemies, and an ominous setting. The trailer can be viewed here:

Immerse yourself in the unsettling environment, where reality is constantly questioned. The game's scarce ammunition and terrifying creatures may prompt players to consider evasion rather than confrontation.

Alone in the Dark is a nod to the iconic original, offering players a haunting story experienced through the eyes of one of two protagonists: Edward Carnby, voiced by David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy), or Emily Hartwood, voiced by Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve). This reimagined classic survival horror game combines psychological horror with a Southern Gothic theme. Players can expect to explore their surroundings, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the chilling truth of Derceto Manor. The game's intriguing story is penned by Mikael Hedberg (SOMA, Amnesia: The Dark Descent), and features exceptional monster designs by Guillermo del Toro's collaborator Guy Davis, with haunting Doom Jazz melodies by Jason Köhnen.

Developed by Pieces Interactive in Sweden, Alone in the Dark will be available on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 on January 16, 2024. The game can be pre-ordered on Steam. This reimagining of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game, is set in the gothic American south in the 1920's, featuring a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror-elements, where the familiar meets the surreal. Whether you choose to play as Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby, you're guaranteed a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, making it a must-play for all horror game enthusiasts.