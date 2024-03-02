Alone in the Dark: Derceto Manor unleashes new horrors

Alone in the Dark is poised to plunge players back into the chilling depths of Derceto Manor in a new trailer released by THQ Nordic. The trailer gives a tantalizing glimpse of the game's protagonists, Emily and Edward, as they navigate the mansion's eerie corridors and rooms, hinting at the psychological horror that awaits within its walls. Watch the trailer here:

In the words of Creative Director Mikael Hedberg, "One of the most important parts of the game is the place. It's at its very core a haunted mansion story. That's why we needed to make sure we recreate Derceto again!" The trailer features insights from actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour, who discuss the game's multiple story endings and the diverse, vibrant characters players will meet along the way. Depending on whether you choose to play as Emily or Edward, characters will react differently, leading to unique scenes and experiences.

Alone in the Dark, developed by Pieces Interactive in Sweden and published by THQ Nordic, is set for release on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation®5 on March 20, 2024. The game is currently available for pre-order in a standard edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, Vintage Horror Filter Pack, and the Director's Commentary Mode. You can pre-order the game on Steam.

The game is a reimagining of the 90s cult classic horror game, set in the gothic American south in the 1920's. It blends a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror elements, creating a world where the familiar meets the surreal. Players can expect a return to the roots of psychological horror, complete with a haunting doom jazz soundtrack, and a deep psychological story that takes them beyond the realms of the imaginable.