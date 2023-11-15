A Highland Song: inkle’s New Rhythmic Adventure

The gaming world is abuzz with anticipation as inkle, the innovative team behind celebrated games like 80 Days and Heaven's Vault, announces the release date for their upcoming narrative platformer, A Highland Song. The game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC & Mac) on December 5, and is currently available for preorder on the Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount.

A Highland Song follows the story of 15-year-old Moira McKinnon, who embarks on a journey to reach her Uncle Hamish's lighthouse by the sea in time for Beltane, the ancient Celtic festival. The game's setting, the Scottish Highlands, presents players with hundreds of miles of rocky terrain to navigate, steep peaks to climb, hidden paths to discover, and harsh weather to withstand. The Highlands are alive with stories, secrets, and song, but players must also be wary of the dangers they present. The game challenges you to reach the lighthouse in time, with rewards for repeated attempts.

Developed as a unique blend of survival adventure, platformer, and rhythm game, A Highland Song promises a sprawling story that evolves with every decision made by the player. The game's soundtrack, composed by Laurence Chapman and featuring contributions from multi-award-winning giants of the Scottish folk scene, Talisk and Fourth Moon, adds to the immersive experience. As players explore the game's vast world, they will discover that every peak can be scaled if the right shortcut is found, and all paths lead to the sea... eventually.

Check out the trailer for A Highland Song and you can find the game for wishlisting on Steam.