A Highland Song: A Symphony of Survival and Rhythm

In a recent update from inkle, the innovative team behind the groundbreaking games 80 Days and Heaven's Vault, comes a new narrative platformer, A Highland Song. This game takes players on a perilous journey across the Scottish Highlands, filled with stories, secrets, and song. The central character, Moira McKinnon, is on a race against time to reach her Uncle Hamish's lighthouse by Beltane, a journey that will take her through hundreds of miles of rocky terrain.

A Highland Song is a survival game, a platformer, and a rhythm game all rolled into one. Players will have to navigate the landscape, shelter from the elements, and make critical decisions that influence the narrative of the game. The game also includes an exciting rhythm element where players can skip and jump through the valleys in time with lively Scottish music. To get a taste of what to expect, check out the official trailer:

Available now on Steam (PC/Mac) and Nintendo Switch, A Highland Song is priced at $17.99 / £14.99 / €15.99, with a special 10% discount running through December 11. The game offers a unique blend of platforming, survival, navigation, and narrative elements, promising a rich and immersive gaming experience that will likely require multiple playthroughs to uncover all the secrets of the Highlands.

With the game's launch, inkle also highlights the importance of music in A Highland Song, with its soundtrack composed by Laurence Chapman and two multi-award-winning giants of the Scottish folk scene, TALISK. The music is not just a backdrop but is woven into the gameplay itself, shaping the landscape and influencing the rhythm of the game.

Get ready for an adventure that combines the thrill of platforming, the challenge of survival, the joy of rhythm gaming, and the intrigue of a deep narrative, all set against the backdrop of the beautiful Scottish Highlands in A Highland Song.