CONFUSION

CONFUSION - first person horror. The main character is an experienced detective named Derek. One day he has to go out on a call, although this was not his responsibility. This event will radically change his life…

Adventure Games by TrueGames

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Drama
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

CONFUSION by TrueGames - Adventure Game

