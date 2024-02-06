  • Log In | Sign Up

The Inquisitor

Jesus did not die on the cross, but came down and unleashed vengeance on all the nonbelievers. 1500 years later, an army of Inquisitors brutally enforce the faith. In this dark fantasy adventure you solve intricate cases and unveil abysmal secrets as Inquisitor Mordimer Madderdin.

Walkthrough for The Inquisitor

Stuck in The Inquisitor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Inquisitor and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Inquisitor - trailer 4

The Inquisitor - trailer 3

The Inquisitor - trailer 2

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery
Theme Atmospheric, Alternate History, Conspiracy, Gothic
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Inquisitor is an adventure game, released in 2024 by The Dust S.A.. The Inquisitor has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Inquisitor, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Inquisitor.
