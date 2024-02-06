The Inquisitor
Jesus did not die on the cross, but came down and unleashed vengeance on all the nonbelievers. 1500 years later, an army of Inquisitors brutally enforce the faith. In this dark fantasy adventure you solve intricate cases and unveil abysmal secrets as Inquisitor Mordimer Madderdin.
NO DEMO AVAILABLE FORThe Inquisitor
The Inquisitor STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
The Inquisitor
can be wishlisted at:
Walkthrough for The InquisitorStuck in The Inquisitor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Inquisitor and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for The Inquisitor
Screenshots for The Inquisitor » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for The Inquisitor » View all videos
What our readers think of The Inquisitor
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Inquisitor yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information