Serum

Dive into a thrilling survival adventure where an unknown liquid takes control of your life. Extract Serum to stay alive, battle dangerous creatures, solve puzzles, and uncover clues about past events. Find your way out alone or in a 4-player co-op mode.

Serum  (2024)

Serum Box Cover

Game Island

Serum is available at:

Updates

29 Apr, 2024
Step into Shadows with SERUM: A First-Person survival adventure
Participate in a week-long playtest and shape the thrilling world of SERUM, the latest release from Game Island and Toplitz Productions.
5 Feb, 2024
Serum: Survival’s Green Elixir Unveiled at Steam Next Fest
Get your first taste of Serum, an immersive, post-apocalyptic survival adventure game at the Steam Next Fest.

Serum - trailer 2

Serum - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Serum by Game Island - Adventure Game

Serum is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Game Island. Serum has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Serum, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Serum.
