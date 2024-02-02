  • Log In | Sign Up

Cyber Manhunt: New World (2024) - Game details
Cyber Manhunt: New World

Discover a digital realm shrouded in mystery in Cyber Manhunt: New World. Sequel to the award-winning narrative puzzle game. Play as an AI assistant in a major corporation. Deploy intricate social engineering tactics and expose hidden truths in a world of ambition and high-tech deception.

Updates

19 Apr, 2024
Cyber Manhunt: New World - a cyberpunk detective saga
Dive into the world of AI detectives and cyber hacking in this upcoming narrative-driven game, inspired by real-life hacking events.
4 Feb, 2024
Unraveling digital mysteries in Cyber Manhunt: New World
Dive into an immersive AI detective experience in this sequel to the critically acclaimed narrative puzzle game.

Walkthrough for Cyber Manhunt: New World

Stuck in Cyber Manhunt: New World, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cyber Manhunt: New World and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Cyber Manhunt: New World


Transparent PNG

Cyber Manhunt New World - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Cyber Manhunt New World - trailer

What our readers think of Cyber Manhunt: New World

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Cyber Manhunt: New World yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Cyber Manhunt: New World by Aluba Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Cyber Manhunt: New World is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Aluba Studio. Cyber Manhunt: New World has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Cyber Manhunt: New World, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Cyber Manhunt: New World.
