Cyber Manhunt: New World
Discover a digital realm shrouded in mystery in Cyber Manhunt: New World. Sequel to the award-winning narrative puzzle game. Play as an AI assistant in a major corporation. Deploy intricate social engineering tactics and expose hidden truths in a world of ambition and high-tech deception.
Cyber Manhunt: New World
Updates
19 Apr, 2024Cyber Manhunt: New World - a cyberpunk detective saga
Dive into the world of AI detectives and cyber hacking in this upcoming narrative-driven game, inspired by real-life hacking events.
4 Feb, 2024Unraveling digital mysteries in Cyber Manhunt: New World
Dive into an immersive AI detective experience in this sequel to the critically acclaimed narrative puzzle game.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
