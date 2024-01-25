  • Log In | Sign Up

AG Stats pixel

Dream of the Star Haven

A serene dreamlike journey through islands in the sky

Updates

25 Jan, 2024
Dream of the Star Haven: A gravity-defying adventure
Leap into a celestial archipelago in Orchid of Redemption's immersive, free-to-play, 3D platformer, now on Steam Early Access.

Screenshots and Trailers for Dream of the Star Haven


Transparent PNG

Dream of the Star Haven - trailer

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

