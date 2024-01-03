  • Log In | Sign Up

Pacific Drive

Face the supernatural dangers of the Olympic Exclusion Zone with a car as your only lifeline in this driving survival adventure! Scavenge resources, load up your trusty station wagon, and drive like hell to make it through alive.

Updates

3 Jan, 2024
Survive the Supernatural in Pacific Drive

Survive in a surreal Pacific Northwest: Navigate treacherous landscapes, enhance your vehicle, and unveil the mysteries of the Olympic Exclusion Zone in this driving survival game

Walkthrough for Pacific Drive

Stuck in Pacific Drive, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Pacific Drive and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Pacific Drive


Transparent PNG

Pacific Drive - trailer 4

Transparent PNG

Pacific Drive - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

Pacific Drive - trailer 2

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Pacific Drive by Ironwood Studios - Adventure Game

Pacific Drive is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Ironwood Studios. Pacific Drive has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Pacific Drive, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Pacific Drive.
