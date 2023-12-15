  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout

Jack Nelson, a 24-year-old fire lookout, transferred to a new outpost. As he settled into his new home, he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off, little did he know what was transpiring down in Ironbark State Park.


Walkthrough for Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout

Stuck in Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout


Transparent PNG

Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout - trailer

What our readers think of Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Rayll Studios

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Thriller
Theme Atmospheric, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout by Rayll Studios - Adventure Game

Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Rayll Studios. Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout.
Back to the top