The Great Ocean

Dive into an adventure of the earth’s oceans. Explore in your high-tech submarine fascinating spots like the Galapagos or the Deep Sea and use your upgradeable tools to solve quests when you discover sunken WW2 battleships or deep sea creatures. Swim with majestic whales, sharks and sea turtles.

Updates

11 Dec, 2023
Dive into The Great Ocean Demo

Immerse yourself in a deeply interactive maritime adventure, defying dangerous waters, treacherous pirates and mysterious sea monsters!
1 May, 2023
The Great Ocean: A High-Tech ROV Adventure
Dive into the depths of the ocean, explore real locations, solve environmental problems, and save the planet in this exciting new game.

The Great Ocean - trailer 2

The Great Ocean - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

