Eresys (2023) - Game details
Eresys

Eresys is a co-op horror game inspired from the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Teamwork is a key as players take on the roles of four cultists and face the terrifying entities together. Dynamic AI mechanics and unique enemies, Eresys promises to deliver a thrilling and spine-chilling gaming experience.

Updates

22 Apr, 2023
Eresys: Lovecraftian Horror Co-Op Adventure
Explore a terrifying forest, solve challenging puzzles, and face unspeakable entities in this atmospheric game. Available now on Steam Early Access.

Screenshots and Trailers for Eresys


Eresys - trailer

Adventure Games by Ares Dragonis

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Co-op
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Eresys by Ares Dragonis - Adventure Game

Eresys is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Ares Dragonis. Eresys has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Eresys, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Eresys.
