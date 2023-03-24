  • Log In | Sign Up

Viewfinder

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind.

Updates

9 Feb, 2024
Viewfinder verified for Steam Deck

Embark on a stunning photographic journey: A game that seamlessly blends virtual reality and photography
25 Mar, 2023
Explore A New World: Viewfinder

Revolutionary New Game Challenges Players' Perception with Mind-Boggling Visuals and Puzzles
29 Apr, 2023
Get lost in a mind-bending adventure with Viewfinder Snapshot
Manipulate photos to shape the environment and solve puzzles in this highly anticipated first-person puzzle game.

Walkthrough for Viewfinder

Stuck in Viewfinder, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Viewfinder and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Dark Humor, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Viewfinder by Sad Owl Studios - Adventure Game

Viewfinder is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Sad Owl Studios. Viewfinder has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Viewfinder, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Viewfinder.
